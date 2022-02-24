Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 156.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 2.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

