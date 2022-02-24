Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,544 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $30.81 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

