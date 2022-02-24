Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,624,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,019 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,659,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,921,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,716,000 after acquiring an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

NYSE:PWR opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

