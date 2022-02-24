Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 64.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

