Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UDR by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,541,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,623,000 after acquiring an additional 245,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,249,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,155,000 after acquiring an additional 49,681 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of UDR by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of UDR by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,264,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,918,000 after acquiring an additional 820,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

NYSE:UDR opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

