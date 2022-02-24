Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 130.04, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

