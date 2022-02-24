Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after buying an additional 8,431,936 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 877.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,577,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,403,000 after buying an additional 2,313,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Trade Desk by 569.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,915,000 after buying an additional 1,494,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Trade Desk by 851.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,326,000 after buying an additional 1,334,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.25. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

