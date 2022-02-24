Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $271,000 Stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Macatawa Bank worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 8.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCBC opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $314.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

