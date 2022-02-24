Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $242,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,557,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 6,182.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 311,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after buying an additional 306,652 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Targa Resources by 230.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 954,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after buying an additional 665,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 116.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,299,000 after buying an additional 813,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 2.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

