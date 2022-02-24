Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,788 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,949 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 24,375 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after buying an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after buying an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.00%.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
