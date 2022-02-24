Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,788 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GSK opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.00%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

