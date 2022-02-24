Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 337 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.22. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

