CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSGP stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.61. 75,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,109. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.