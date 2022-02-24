Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $160.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coupa Software traded as low as $98.96 and last traded at $102.76, with a volume of 4853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.38.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.10.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,695 shares of company stock worth $2,953,473. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

