Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,581 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cowen were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cowen by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cowen by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $783.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen (Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.