CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.39. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 36,129 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.82.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

