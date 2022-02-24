CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.39. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 36,129 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.82.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.
