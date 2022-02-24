Credit Suisse AG Buys 4,771 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,224,000 after acquiring an additional 418,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after buying an additional 165,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 19.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after buying an additional 94,062 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 138.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $50.88.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

