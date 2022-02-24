Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,993,000 after buying an additional 55,790 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

In related news, Director Melvyn N. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William Pate purchased 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 990,225 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,849 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Par Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.