Credit Suisse AG Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 254.8% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 41.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 57,187 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 201.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 41,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $128.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $10.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 385.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

