Credit Suisse AG Sells 379 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Freedom were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 26,720 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 885.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRHC opened at $60.40 on Thursday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $72.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a return on equity of 82.57% and a net margin of 50.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

