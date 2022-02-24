Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,070,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 73,005 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

