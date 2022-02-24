Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €8.30 Price Target

Enel (BIT:ENEL – Get Rating) has been given a €8.30 ($9.43) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENEL. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.80) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.02) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.51) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.03 ($10.27).

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

