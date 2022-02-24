Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €80.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($90.91) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €84.19 ($95.67).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 traded up €1.44 ($1.64) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €73.22 ($83.20). The company had a trading volume of 917,699 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €77.15. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

