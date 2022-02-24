Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRDO. Bank of America initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $16.39.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

