Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Up to $15.20

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $15.92. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 1,194 shares trading hands.

CRDO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.