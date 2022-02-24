Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 98.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $92.15 on Thursday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $98.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.27.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

