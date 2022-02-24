Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 98.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $92.15 on Thursday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $98.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.27.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

