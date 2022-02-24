Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Suncor Energy makes up 0.1% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.