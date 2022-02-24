Critical Review: Viad (NYSE:VVI) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viad shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viad and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad -34.29% -77.14% -10.85% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viad and ITEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $415.43 million 1.68 -$374.09 million ($6.51) -5.22 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ITEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viad.

Volatility and Risk

Viad has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Viad and ITEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 1 1 0 2.50 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.29%. Given Viad’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than ITEX.

Summary

Viad beats ITEX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad (Get Rating)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands. The Pursuit business group refers to the collection of iconic natural and cultural destination experiences. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About ITEX (Get Rating)

ITEX Corp. operates as a marketplace for cashless business transactions. The firm provides services to its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

