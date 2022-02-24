Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.27

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.27 and last traded at $48.99, with a volume of 3521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.93.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

