Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 15th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.90. 225,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,539. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.97. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$14.24 and a twelve month high of C$19.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRR.UN shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.31.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.