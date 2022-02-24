CropperFinance (CRP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.65 Million

CropperFinance (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, CropperFinance has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. One CropperFinance coin can currently be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. CropperFinance has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $757,453.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001801 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

CropperFinance Coin Profile

CropperFinance (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

