CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 744,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,584 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $182,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,638,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,003,000 after purchasing an additional 428,526 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.23.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,285 shares of company stock valued at $30,078,005. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $161.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.16, a PEG ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

