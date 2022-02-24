Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Position Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $99,538,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 162.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,528,000 after acquiring an additional 467,927 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $159.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.12.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 220.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

