Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Position Reduced by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cryoport comprises approximately 1.2% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth $200,000.

CYRX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.91. 23,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

