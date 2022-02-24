Crystal Sumner Sells 3,884 Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BLND stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.71. 2,029,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,950. Blend Labs Inc has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,652,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,130,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,919,000. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

BLND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

