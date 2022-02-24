Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,141 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

