Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,726 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.60) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

