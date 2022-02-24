Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,738 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,738 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,368,000 after buying an additional 63,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after buying an additional 29,739 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

