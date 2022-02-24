Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 37,024 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,024 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 114,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,431,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.18.

NYSE NOC opened at $386.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $291.60 and a one year high of $408.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $659,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,794. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

