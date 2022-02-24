Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 703,321 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703,321 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.29 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

