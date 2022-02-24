Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 22,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after buying an additional 2,279,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after buying an additional 293,232 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Enerplus by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Enerplus by 10.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,362,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,884,000 after buying an additional 412,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Enerplus by 12.0% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,391,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 257,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

