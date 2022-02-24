Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRIS. StockNews.com cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Curis alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Curis by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Curis by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.07. 113,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,711. The company has a market capitalization of $281.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.90. Curis has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85.

About Curis (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.