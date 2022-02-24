CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Raises Dividend to $5.24 Per Share

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 5.24 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93.

UAN opened at $99.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,484.75 and a beta of 1.81. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.80.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVR Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of CVR Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

