CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.20. The company had a trading volume of 219,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,392. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.78. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.