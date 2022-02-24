CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.68. The stock had a trading volume of 476,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,392. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

