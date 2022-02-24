CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.980-$-0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $582 million-$598 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.25 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.250 EPS.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $10.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.45. 12,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,452. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.12. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYBR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

