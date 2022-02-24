D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 285 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 289 ($3.93). 21,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 52,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.96).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D4T4 shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.78) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.78) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 313.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 341.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.71 million and a PE ratio of 34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

In other news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($35,495.72).

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

