Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.21

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 4408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

DADA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

