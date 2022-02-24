Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 14,651 SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBEA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,255,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,395,000.

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

SBEA has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

