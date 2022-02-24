Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 18,148 TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 307,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter worth $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter worth $102,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 14.7% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the second quarter worth $335,000.

NASDAQ TBSA opened at $9.73 on Thursday. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

